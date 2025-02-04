Premier Turns To Q2 Loss On Decreased Revenue, But Raises Annual EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Premier, Inc. (PINC), a healthcare company, Tuesday reported net loss from continuing operations of $56.63 million or $0.60 per share for the second quarter, compared with net income of $51.88 million or $0.43 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by $126.8 million impairment charge to goodwill related to the company's data and technology business, as well as decline in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $23.84 million or $0.25 per share, down from $60.73 million or $0.53 per share last year. Revenue for the quarter declined to $240.27 million from $279.87 million in the previous year.

For fiscal 2025, the company now sees adjusted EPS in the range of $1.26 - $1.34, up from the previous outlook of $1.16 - $1.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.