Premier to sell non-healthcare operations for $800 mln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

June 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare services provider Premier PINC.O said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell certain non-healthcare operations to Omnia Partners for about $800 million in cash.

Premier had announced last month it was evaluating potential strategic alternatives. The deal is expected to close by early August and is unlikely to have any impact on Premier's full-year results, the company said on Wednesday.

Premier shares were up 1.3% in extended trading.

The company aggregates purchase of equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers.

