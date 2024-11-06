Premier price target raised to $24 from $20 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Premier (PINC) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the fiscal Q1 report. While it remains early, the company’s Net admin fees are potentially bottoming out, creating a favorable setup for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

