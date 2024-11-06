Premier price target raised to $24 from $20 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Premier (PINC) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the fiscal Q1 report. While it remains early, the company’s Net admin fees are potentially bottoming out, creating a favorable setup for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PINC:
- Premier Inc. Reports Mixed Q1 Fiscal 2025 Earnings
- Premier price target raised to $19 from $18 at BofA
- Premier sees FY25 adjusted EPS $1.16-$1.28, consensus $1.21
- Premier reports Q1 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 25c
- Premier Inc (PINC) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.