Premier price target raised to $21 from $19 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Premier (PINC) to $21 from $19 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a very solid quarter to kick off its fiscal 2025, well ahead of consensus estimates even excluding contribution from the Contigo Health business that is pending divestiture.
