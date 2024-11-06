Premier price target raised to $21 from $19 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Premier (PINC) to $21 from $19 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a very solid quarter to kick off its fiscal 2025, well ahead of consensus estimates even excluding contribution from the Contigo Health business that is pending divestiture.

