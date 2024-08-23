Premier (PINC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, PINC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.955 per share, with $24.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.66.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of CEFZ
Molson Coors Beverage market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.