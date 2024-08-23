Premier (PINC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.59, changing hands as high as $20.66 per share. Premier Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.955 per share, with $24.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.66.

