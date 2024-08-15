Premier (PINC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (PINC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 27.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $311.82 million, exhibiting a decline of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Premier metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Products' to reach $55.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees' to come in at $141.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Performance Services' stands at $103.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Software licenses, other services and support' should arrive at $11.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Total Supply Chain Services' will reach $208.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services' should come in at $98.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services' will reach $24.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.27 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Premier here>>>



Over the past month, Premier shares have recorded returns of -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Premier, Inc. (PINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.