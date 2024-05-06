Premier (PINC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Premier, Inc. (PINC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, indicating a decline of 19% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $312.92 million, representing a decrease of 2.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Premier metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Products' should come in at $54.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees' should arrive at $145.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services' will reach $212.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Performance Services' will likely reach $100.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support' to come in at $12.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services' at $107.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.04 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services' will reach $21.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.02 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Premier here>>>



Shares of Premier have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Premier, Inc. (PINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.