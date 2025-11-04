Premier (PINC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Premier, Inc. (PINC) reported revenue of $240 million, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support : $19.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.75 million.

: $19.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.75 million. Net Revenue- Performance Services : $87.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $87.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Net Revenue- Total Supply Chain Services : $152.09 million compared to the $149.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $152.09 million compared to the $149.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Net administrative fees : $132.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $132.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services : $10.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.01 million.

: $10.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.01 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services: $76.17 million compared to the $72.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Premier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Premier have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

