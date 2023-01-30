Premier (PINC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Premier said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $32.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.55% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier is $40.02. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.55% from its latest reported closing price of $32.92.

The projected annual revenue for Premier is $1,436MM, an increase of 3.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.69, an increase of 71.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PINC is 0.1932%, a decrease of 2.6007%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 90,404K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 5,747,296 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937,161 shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,409,005 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,424,575 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,361,670 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308,025 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,240,938 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374,933 shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 1.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,847,774 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827,183 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Premier Background Information

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.

