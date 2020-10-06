PMO

Premier Oil reaches deal to merge with Chrysaor and pay off creditors

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Premier Oil said on Tuesday it has reached an all-share merger deal with oil exploration and production company Chrysaor that will result in a cash payment of $1.23 billion to creditors of the debt-saddled British firm.

Premier Oil shareholders are expected to own up to 5.45% of the combined group, the company said, with Chrysaor's largest shareholder Harbour Energy seen holding 39.02%.

