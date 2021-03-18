Premier Oil Posts Pretax Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of $605.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of $102.5 million, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations in cents was 146.7 compared to profit of 17.2.

Fiscal year sales revenues from continuing operations was $949.4 million compared to $1.59 billion, previous year. Production averaged 61.4 kboepd in 2020 compared to 78.4 kboepd, prior year.

Premier reiterated its 2021 guidance of 61-66 kboepd (excluding Chrysaor assets).

