Premier Oil creditor to question plan to extend debt maturity, approve deals

Premier Oil's biggest lender on Friday raised fresh concerns over the company's plan to have its creditors vote on planned acquisitions of North Sea assets under a scheme that allows it to delay debt repayments and issue new shares.
