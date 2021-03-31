Premier Oil-Chrysaor to trade as Harbour Energy from Thursday

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil PMO.L is due to complete on Wednesday, creating Harbour Energy HBR.L, the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, which will replace Premier's stock exchange listing from Thursday, Premier said.

Harbour is expected to produce around 200,000-220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, roughly equal parts oil and gas, and generate enough free cash flow for a dividend to be introduced for 2021, the companies have said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

