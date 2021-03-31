PMO

Premier Oil-Chrysaor to trade as Harbour Energy from Thursday

Contributor
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published

The merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil is due to complete on Wednesday, creating Harbour Energy, the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, which will replace Premier's stock exchange listing from Thursday, Premier said.

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil PMO.L is due to complete on Wednesday, creating Harbour Energy HBR.L, the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer, which will replace Premier's stock exchange listing from Thursday, Premier said.

Harbour is expected to produce around 200,000-220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, roughly equal parts oil and gas, and generate enough free cash flow for a dividend to be introduced for 2021, the companies have said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5083; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PMO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More