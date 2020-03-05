Premier Oil 2019 profit rises 23% to $164 mln

Shadia Nasralla Reuters
British North Sea oil and gas producer Premier Oil's 2019 profit after tax rose by just under a quarter to $164 million, it said on Thursday, its highest since at least 2014.

Premier also committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, saying it would be more than 65% carbon neutral by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

It said it would develop its operated projects on a carbon neutral basis in respect of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, referring to emissions from its direct operations and from the power supply it uses.

