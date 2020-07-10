World Markets

Premier of South Africa's Gauteng province tests positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published

The Premier of South Africa's financial-hub and most populous province Gauteng, David Makhura, said on Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19, as infections in the country continue to soar.

JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - The Premier of South Africa's financial-hub and most populous province Gauteng, David Makhura, said on Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19, as infections in the country continue to soar.

South Africa's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus increased by their most in a single day on Thursday, rising by more than 13,000 to 238,339 cases. Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, is now the epicentre of the virus with nearly 82,000 cases.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular