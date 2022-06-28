Premier of Canada's British Columbia to step down -CTV News

US Markets

John Horgan, premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, is expected announce later on Tuesday that he is stepping down from the post, CTV News reported, citing sources.

Horgan, who became premier in 2017, said in November he was going to start undergoing radiation treatment after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

