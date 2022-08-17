Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.21

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to $0.21. This will take the annual payment to 2.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Premier's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Premier's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future. NasdaqGS:PINC Historic Dividend August 17th 2022

Premier Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.76 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Premier has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.5% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Premier's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Premier you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

