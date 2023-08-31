Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Price Target Increased by 5.69% to 26.99

The average one-year price target for Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) has been revised to 26.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 25.54 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.11 to a high of 36.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.37% from the latest reported closing price of 25.86 / share.

Premier Investments Maintains 4.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.80%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Investments. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMV is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 7,647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,262K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 6.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,091K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 644K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 23.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 592K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 13.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 456K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 24.92% over the last quarter.

