Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Price Target Decreased by 7.45% to 25.54

The average one-year price target for Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) has been revised to 25.54 / share. This is an decrease of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 27.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 36.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from the latest reported closing price of 22.12 / share.

Premier Investments Maintains 5.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Investments. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMV is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 7,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,262K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 6.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,091K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 623K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 1.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 592K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 13.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 456K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMV by 24.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.