Premier Investments Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Premier Investments Limited announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on December 13, 2024, where shareholders will review financial statements, vote on director re-elections, and consider the cancellation of forfeited shares. The meeting will also address the adoption of the remuneration report, although this is advisory and not binding. This AGM presents an opportunity for investors to engage with key financial decisions and leadership roles within the company.

