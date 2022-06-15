Premier Inn owner Whitbread's quarterly sales rise, flags higher costs

June 15 (Reuters) - Whitbread WTB.L said on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose following a recovery in hotel stays in the UK and Germany, while the company also flagged additional costs related to pay increases amid a tight labour market.

The company said its Premier Inn UK brand is 40% booked in the second quarter.

Whitbread's total sales for the 13 weeks ended May 27 rose 21.8% when compared with the same period in 2020, while like-for-like sales gained 10.8%.

The hospitality industry, which has been seeing an uptick in footfall on pent-up demand, is now battling a tight labour market and higher wages.

Whitbread expects costs to rise by 20 million pounds ($24.05 million) to 30 million pounds for fiscal 2023.

($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

