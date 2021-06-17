Premier Inn-owner Whitbread sees leisure demand pick up

By May 17, when overnight leisure stays were allowed, the company said 98% of its more than 800 Premier Inn hotels was open.

"Our forward bookings continue to improve, benefiting from the anticipated post-lockdown bounce in leisure demand, and a continued gradual improvement in business bookings," Chief Executive Officer Alison Britain said.

The company does not expect office-based business demand to "recover in earnest" until the Autumn.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

