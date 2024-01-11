Premier Inn-owner Whitbread says UK accommodation sales remains strong

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Premier Inn-owner Whitbread WTB.L on Thursday stuck to its forecast for the year and said strong UK accommodation sales has continued into the fourth quarter, with revenue per room 10% ahead of last year.

The company, which owns chains such as Bar+Block Steakhouse and Brewers Fayre, also reported a 11% rise in total sales growth for the 13 weeks ended Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

