Premier Inn owner Whitbread says its UK business resilient amid Omicron spread

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Wednesday accommodation at its UK hotels has remained strong in recent weeks, despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with third-quarter sales in the country rising 3.1%.

The hotel chain operator reiterated that it expects sales at its UK hotels to fully recover this year and said overall like-for-like sales were 5% higher for the 13 weeks to Nov. 25. However, Whitbread warned that renewed curbs in Germany were a headwind.

