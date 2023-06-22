News & Insights

Premier Inn owner Whitbread reports higher quarterly sales

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

June 22, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Thursday its first-quarter sales came in ahead of last year's figures, supported by strong demand for travel and leisure and robust performance of its UK hotels.

The hotel chain operator, which owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, said like-for-like sales growth in the UK was up 14% year-on-year, with total like-for-like sales growth 15% above year-ago levels.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.