Premier Inn owner Whitbread reports higher quarterly sales

June 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Thursday its first-quarter sales came in ahead of last year's figures, supported by strong demand for travel and leisure and robust performance of its UK hotels.

The hotel chain operator, which owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, said like-for-like sales growth in the UK was up 14% year-on-year, with total like-for-like sales growth 15% above year-ago levels.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

