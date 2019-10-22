Premier Inn-owner Whitbread reports fall in half-yearly profit

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hotel chain owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L reported a lower first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit kept companies from shelling out on business travel in the United Kingdom.

The company, which also owns the Beefeater restaurant chain, said adjusted pretax profit fell 4.1% for the six months ended Aug. 29. (https://reut.rs/2qBtZ8F)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

