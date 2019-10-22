Premier Inn-owner Whitbread reports fall in half-yearly profit

Contributors
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Hotel chain owner Whitbread Plc reported a lower first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit kept companies from shelling out on business travel in the United Kingdom.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hotel chain owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L reported a lower first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit kept companies from shelling out on business travel in the United Kingdom.

The company, which also owns the Beefeater restaurant chain, said adjusted pretax profit fell 4.1% for the six months ended Aug. 29. (https://reut.rs/2qBtZ8F)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More