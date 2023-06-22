News & Insights

Premier Inn owner Whitbread quarterly sales rise on resilient demand

June 22, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L said on Thursday its first-quarter sales came in ahead of last year's figures, supported by strong demand for travel and leisure and robust performances of its UK hotels.

The hospitality industry is witnessing a rebound as travel across the world recovers from the pandemic fallout, while a cost-of-living crisis has seen demand for budget hotel chains soar with consumers tightening their purse strings.

Whitbread's forward-booked revenue in the UK was ahead of last year's levels, and its German business is expected to reach break-even on a run-rate basis during the calendar year 2024.

"Our forward-booked position into second quarter underpins our confidence in being able to deliver a strong first-half result," CEO Dominic Paul said in a statement.

The hotel chain operator, which owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, said like-for-like sales growth in the UK was up 14% year-on-year, with total like-for-like sales growth 15% above year-ago levels.

Whitbread's food and beverage division reported a 10% jump in its total sales.

