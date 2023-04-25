Premier Inn owner Whitbread posts annual profit above pre-pandemic levels

April 25 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L on Tuesday reported its annual profit above pre-pandemic levels, buoyed by strong demand for accommodation and leisure travel in the wake of holiday periods fully devoid of COVID-19 restrictions.

The company, which also owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, reported adjusted profit before tax of 413 million pounds ($515.4 million) for the 52-week period ended March 2, versus a loss of 15.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.