Premier Inn owner Whitbread may cut nearly 6,000 jobs

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Premier Inn-owner Whitbread WTB.L said on Tuesday it could cut up to 6,000 jobs in its hotel and restaurant business as it expects demand to remain at lower levels in the short to medium term.

The company said the potential job cuts represent 18% of its total workforce and expects a significant proportion of the layoffs to be voluntary. (https://reut.rs/3cj1Tmh)

