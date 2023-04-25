Premier Inn owner Whitbread annual profit rises above pre-pandemic levels

Adds details on current trading, background, consensus

April 25 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L on Tuesday reported its annual profit above pre-pandemic levels, beating expectations, buoyed by strong demand for accommodation and leisure travel in the wake of holiday periods devoid of COVID-19 restrictions.

Budget hotel chains and airlines have seen robust demand as consumers restrict spending on the back of a deepening cost-of-living squeeze. Hopes that Whitbread's key markets - the UK and Germany - could avoid recession also boosted business prospects for the London-listed firm.

The company said strong trading has continued into the new financial year, with its UK accommodation sales up 17% in the seven weeks ended April 20 from the year-ago period.

The hotel chain also floated plans to launch a share buyback programme of up to 300 million pounds ($374.40 million).

The company, which also owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, reported adjusted profit before tax of 413 million pounds for the 52-week period ended March 2, compared with average analysts' estimate of 378.3 million pounds, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds)

