Premier Inn owner Whitbread annual profit rises above pre-pandemic levels

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

April 25, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L on Tuesday reported its annual profit above pre-pandemic levels, beating expectations, buoyed by strong demand for accommodation and leisure travel in the wake of holiday periods devoid of COVID-19 restrictions.

Budget hotel chains and airlines have seen robust demand as consumers restrict spending on the back of a deepening cost-of-living squeeze. Hopes that Whitbread's key markets - the UK and Germany - could avoid recession also boosted business prospects for the London-listed firm.

The company said strong trading has continued into the new financial year, with its UK accommodation sales up 17% in the seven weeks ended April 20 from the year-ago period.

The hotel chain also floated plans to launch a share buyback programme of up to 300 million pounds ($374.40 million).

The company, which also owns steakhouses Beefeater and Bar+Block, reported adjusted profit before tax of 413 million pounds for the 52-week period ended March 2, compared with average analysts' estimate of 378.3 million pounds, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

