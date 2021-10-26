Premier Inn owner eyes full UK recovery in 2022 as losses narrow

Premier Inn owner Whitbread reported a much smaller half-year loss on Tuesday, and said there is potential for a full recovery at its UK hotels in 2022 as they bounced back faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospitality industry, which was among the worst hit by the pandemic, has been showing signs of a recovery in recent months as increasing vaccinations help major countries return to some level of normalcy.

"Sales recovery is ahead of expectations, and while a number of uncertainties remain, UK like-for-like RevPAR run rate has the potential to reach full recovery at some point in 2022," the London-listed company said.

Whitbread also said it is spending about 23 million pounds ($31.63 million) to increase salaries and pay one-off bonuses as labour shortages persist across the industry.

The company posted an adjusted pre-tax loss of 56.6 million pounds for the six months ended Aug. 26, compared with 367.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

