Premier Inn owner bets on full recovery in 2022 as losses narrow

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Premier Inn owner Whitbread reported a much smaller half-year loss on Tuesday, as its hotels in the UK bounced back faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L reported a much smaller half-year loss on Tuesday, as its hotels in the UK bounced back faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sales recovery is ahead of expectations, and while a number of uncertainties remain, UK like-for-like RevPAR run rate has the potential to reach full recovery at some point in 2022," the London-listed company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More