Premier Inn owner bets on full recovery in 2022 as losses narrow

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L reported a much smaller half-year loss on Tuesday, as its hotels in the UK bounced back faster than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sales recovery is ahead of expectations, and while a number of uncertainties remain, UK like-for-like RevPAR run rate has the potential to reach full recovery at some point in 2022," the London-listed company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

