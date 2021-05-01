Premier, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PINC) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.3x Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 42x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Premier as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:PINC Price Based on Past Earnings May 1st 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Premier's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 24% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 31% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 23% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 15% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Premier is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Premier's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Premier maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

