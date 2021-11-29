Premier, Inc. (PINC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Premier, Inc. (PINC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PINC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.01, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PINC was $39.01, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.15 and a 20.25% increase over the 52 week low of $32.44.

PINC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV). PINC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports PINC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.63%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pinc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PINC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PINC as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 2.37% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of PINC at 1.31%.

