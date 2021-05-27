Premier, Inc. (PINC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Premier, Inc. (PINC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PINC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PINC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.8, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PINC was $34.8, representing a -7.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.79 and a 15.5% increase over the 52 week low of $30.13.

PINC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV). PINC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports PINC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.88%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PINC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PINC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PINC as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 21.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PINC at 1.32%.

