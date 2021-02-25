Premier, Inc. (PINC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Premier, Inc. (PINC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PINC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PINC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PINC was $34.18, representing a -9.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.79 and a 26.08% increase over the 52 week low of $27.11.

PINC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). PINC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports PINC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.7%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PINC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PINC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PINC as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 48.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PINC at 10000%.

