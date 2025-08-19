Premier Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Premier Inc (PINC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.435 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $60.676 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Premier Inc reported adjusted earnings of $35.743 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.5% to $262.857 million from $300.246 million last year.

Premier Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.435 Mln. vs. $60.676 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $262.857 Mln vs. $300.246 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Premier has initiated its guidance.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $110 million, or $1.33 per share, to $120 million, or $1.43 per share.

Excluding items, Premier anticipates annual adjusted EBITDA of $230 million to $245 million.

Excluding Cargo Health, the company expects full-year revenue of $940 million to $1 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $1.4 per share on revenue of $975.07 million, for fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2025, Premier has registered adjusted income of $133.752 million, or $1.46 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $253.120 million, on revenue of $1.012 billion.

On August 17, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on September 15, to stockholders of record as of September 1.

