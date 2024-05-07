Premier Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Premier Inc (PINC):

Earnings: -$40.2 million in Q3 vs. $46.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q3 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Premier Inc reported adjusted earnings of $61.2 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.48 per share Revenue: $342.6 million in Q3 vs. $322.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.06 - $2.18 Full year revenue guidance: $1.265B - $1.325B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.