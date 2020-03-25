Premier Gold Mines Issues Update On Impact From COVID-19 - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO), a gold-producer and exploration and development company, said, to-date, activities at the company's two operating mines; Mercedes in Sonora, Mexico and South Arturo in Nevada, USA, have not been materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has decided to temporarily suspend exploration at Hasaga for a minimum two-week period. The company's Ontario and Nevada corporate offices are now temporarily closed.

The company said it is well-funded to meet all 2020 objectives and budgeted programs with a healthy treasury exceeding $60 million.

