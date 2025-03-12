Is Premier Foods (PRRFY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Premier Foods PLC. is one of 181 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Premier Foods PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PRRFY has moved about 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.7% on average. This shows that Premier Foods PLC. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

Over the past three months, Tyson Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Premier Foods PLC. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.2% this year, meaning that PRRFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tyson Foods, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved -8% so far this year.

Premier Foods PLC. and Tyson Foods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.