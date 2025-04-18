Is Premier Foods (PRRFY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Premier Foods PLC. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 177 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Premier Foods PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PRRFY has returned 14.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 6.6%. This shows that Premier Foods PLC. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.4%.

For Celsius Holdings Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Premier Foods PLC. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, meaning that PRRFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Celsius Holdings Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Premier Foods PLC. and Celsius Holdings Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

