Is Premier Foods (PRRFY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Premier Foods PLC. (PRRFY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Premier Foods PLC. is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Premier Foods PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PRRFY has returned 42.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 3.9% on average. This shows that Premier Foods PLC. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Zevia (ZVIA). The stock is up 35.3% year-to-date.

In Zevia's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Premier Foods PLC. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, so PRRFY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Zevia falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Premier Foods PLC. and Zevia as they could maintain their solid performance.

