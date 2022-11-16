Markets

Premier Foods Plc H1 Adj. Profit Rises; Headline Revenue Up 6.2% - Quick Facts

November 16, 2022 — 02:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported first half adjusted profit before tax of 47.0 million pounds, up 11.9% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.4 pence compared to 4.0 pence.

Profit before tax increased to 42.1 million pounds from 30.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 4.1 pence compared to 2.4 pence.

Headline revenue was 418.6 million pounds, up 6.2% from previous year. Including The Spice Tailor, Group revenue was up 6.6%, for the period.

