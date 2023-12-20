Premier Foods plc - Depositary Receipt () (PRRFY) Price Target Increased by 15.31% to 10.60

The average one-year price target for Premier Foods plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:PRRFY) has been revised to 10.60 / share. This is an increase of 15.31% from the prior estimate of 9.19 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.96 to a high of 11.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from the latest reported closing price of 8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Foods plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRRFY is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRRFY by 48.59% over the last quarter.

