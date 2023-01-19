PFD

Premier Foods plans to shut manufacturing site, to affect 300 jobs

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

January 19, 2023 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Premier Foods PFD.L plans to close a beverage manufacturing site in the UK, affecting about 300 jobs, the company said on Thursday, after reporting higher third-quarter sales on robust demand and new product launches.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said it is entering into talks for the proposed closure of its Knighton site, which manufactures powdered beverages.

The company's sales rose 12% in the three months ended Dec. 31.

However, Premier Foods retained its full-year outlook, and said that input cost inflation remained high. The group was offsetting these pressures by raising prices annually and cutting expenditure.

The results come as Britain's grocery sector battles costs-of-living pressures and supply disruptions due to the conflict in Ukraine, with surging prices having caused the biggest squeeze on UK household income since at least the 1950s.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.