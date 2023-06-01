Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) Price Target Increased by 11.98% to 165.24

The average one-year price target for Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) has been revised to 165.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.98% from the prior estimate of 147.56 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 154.53 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.31% from the latest reported closing price of 134.00 / share.

Premier Foods Maintains 1.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Foods. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFD is 0.16%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 103,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 22,538K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,256K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,018K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 5.81% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 12,699K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,429K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 23.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,479K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,083K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,368K shares, representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFD by 14.84% over the last quarter.

