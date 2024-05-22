Premier Foods Insiders Trade Company Shares

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods plc has disclosed transactions by key insiders, with Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Thompson and his closely associated person, Samantha Thompson, engaging in both sales and acquisitions of the company’s shares on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions occurred on May 21, 2024, involving thousands of shares with prices slightly above 172 pence per share.

