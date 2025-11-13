Markets

Premier Foods H1 Profit Rises; Headline Branded Revenue Up 1.9%

November 13, 2025 — 04:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to 63.4 million pounds from 53.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.3 pence compared to 4.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 62.4 million pounds from 61.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.4 pence compared to 5.3 pence.

For the 26 weeks ended 27 September 2025, revenue was 502.1 million pounds compared to 501.0 million pounds. Headline revenue increased to 502.5 million pounds from 498.7 million pounds. Headline branded revenue was 453.0 million pounds compared to 444.7 million pounds.

Premier Foods expects branded revenue growth to build in the second half. The Group remains on track to deliver on trading profit expectations for the full year. Adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be slightly higher in the current year. In the medium-term, the Group expects to continue to deliver strong progress against all five pillars of its growth strategy.

