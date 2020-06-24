PFD

Premier Foods expects sales, profit to beat expectations this year

Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc said on Wednesday it expected revenue and trading profit for the new year to exceed current estimates, encouraged by around 20% sales jump in the first-quarter on stockpiling during the coronavirus lockdown across the UK.

The company said adjusted pretax profit rose 6% to 93.3 million pounds ($116.73 million) for the year ended March 28, but added that consumers' eating habits might change as lockdown measures ease over the coming weeks.

