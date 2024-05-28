Premier Foods Executives Trade Company Shares

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods plc has announced a series of share transactions involving Chief Customer Officer Richard Martin and his closely associated person (PCA) Joanne Martin. Richard transferred 12,000 shares to Joanne at no cost, sold 5,128 shares, and then bought 5,188 shares. Meanwhile, Joanne Martin sold 11,485 shares and purchased 11,355 shares, with all transactions occurring on the London Stock Exchange on May 24, 2024.

For further insights into GB:PFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.