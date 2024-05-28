Premier Foods Executives Trade Company Shares

News & Insights

May 28, 2024

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods plc has announced a series of share transactions involving Chief Customer Officer Richard Martin and his closely associated person (PCA) Joanne Martin. Richard transferred 12,000 shares to Joanne at no cost, sold 5,128 shares, and then bought 5,188 shares. Meanwhile, Joanne Martin sold 11,485 shares and purchased 11,355 shares, with all transactions occurring on the London Stock Exchange on May 24, 2024.

